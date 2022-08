WESTBY—Roger Johnson, 63, of Westby, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in his home church, Immanuel Lutheran in Cashton. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. The Roth Family Cremation Center is assisting the family.