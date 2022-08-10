WESTBY—Roger Johnson, 63, of Westby, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

He was born in Vernon Memorial in Viroqua to Robert and Bertha Johnson. Growing up he enjoyed riding horse. He attended Clockmaker and Westby Area School and graduated in 1976. He farmed on Reo Avenue and married Becky Knutson on May 2, 1981, and had four beautiful children. Besides farming and family, he loved hunting and fishing.

Roger is lovingly remembered by his daughters: Julia of Minneapolis, Jessica of Eau Claire, and Joanna of Madison; grandson, Kaden; mom, Bertha; sisters: Jean (Fred) Wedwick and Sue (Mark) Slickers; brother, Grant; former wife, Becky; many nieces, nephews; and lifelong friends: Steve Glunz and Dan Lewis.

Roger was preceded in death by his infant son, Joshua; and Dad.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in his home church, Immanuel Lutheran in Cashton. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time of the service.

The Roth Family Cremation Center is assisting the family.