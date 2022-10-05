EAU CLAIRE — Roger K. Bowe, 89, of Eau Claire died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his residence.

Roger was born Sept. 1, 1933, in the Town of Tilden to Arthur and Alfrieda (Steinmetz) Bowe.

Roger married Irene Anderl on June 4, 1957, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.

Roger worked as a plumber for Bohl and Proulx. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Eau Claire.

Roger is survived by his wife, Irene; one son, Kevin (Deanna) Bowe of Arvada, Colorado; two daughters: Karen (Steven) Hughes of Ellsworth and Kim (Jim) Struble of Walnut Creek, California; one brother, Don “Dick” (Glenna) Bowe of Chippewa Falls; five grandchildren: Sarah, Scott, Madi, Chris, and Micalyn; and seven great-grandchildren.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Cyril, Orville, and Thomas Bowe.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. Inurnment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Tilden.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of the arrangements.

