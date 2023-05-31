VIROQUA—Roger L. Farrell, age 84, of Viroqua, WI, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023. A Burial with Military Honors will be on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Preston, MN. A Celebration of Roger’s Life will be held at the Viroqua VFW from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials in Roger’s name may be directed to a charity of choice. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com.