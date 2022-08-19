Roger Lavern Roberts

Roger Lavern Roberts, age 73, died peacefully in his sleep, at home, in rural Camp Douglas, Juneau County, Wisconsin on Friday, August 12, 2022. Roger was born on July 7, in his parent’s car, while they were on the way to the hospital at Sparta, Monroe County, Wisconsin. He was the 7th son and one of 12 children born to Otis Fay Roberts and Harriet Jennett (Roberts) Roberts. Roger grew up on the home farm in Byron Township, Monroe County, Wisconsin and attended Valley View Grade School, Wyeville Elementary, and Tomah High School. Roger served in the US Army and did a tour in Germany before taking his discharge and returning to civilian life in Wisconsin. He worked as a mechanic in Tomah; Timber Boss for Webster’s Lumber In Bangor; Truck Driver; Walmart in Tomah, and seasonal cranberry harvesting for Joe Bohn, and Larry Rezin.

Roger was an avid fisherman and loved telling jokes. He was always there to help when help was needed and will be sorely missed by all of us who loved him.

He was married 1st to Angelia Helen Kuehl, on 9 November, 1974, at Tomah, Monroe County, Wisconsin. To this union was born 1 daughter, Shana Corey Roberts. They later divorced and Roger married 2nd, Victoria Hartley, on April 14, 1990, Nashua, Iowa. No children were born to this marriage.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Shana of rural Camp Douglas; step children: Tim, and Stacy; grandchildren: Tori and Trevor; great-grandchildren: Lydia Diane and Juniper Renee. He is further survived by sisters: Iva May (Roberts) Storey, Tomah; Ina Alice (Roberts) Sorenson, of Webb City, Missouri; Barbara Ellen (Roberts), Missouri; and Amy Sandra (Roberts) Plummer, Tomah; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: William Fay; John David; Jessie Lee; Isaac Leroy; Leo James; Raymond Loren; and his sister, Ida Dolly.

A Celebration of Roger’s life will take place at the Storey home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. (30130 Ivanhoe Ave., Tomah, WI 54660).

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com