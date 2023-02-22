VIROQUA—Roger Lee Farrell, age 84, of Viroqua, WI, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Soldiers Grove Health Center, where he resided for the past month.

He was born in Sabin, Richland County, WI on April 27, 1938, the youngest of seven children of John and Elma (Robinson) Farrell. He attended the Sabin School until 8th grade and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1956. He then joined the Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA. Roger married Sharon Lynn Crook on November 5, 1960 in New Lisbon, WI and they celebrated their 62nd anniversary this past fall. He worked in construction throughout the state of Wisconsin. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, morel mushroom hunting and the outdoors. He liked reading, especially books on World War II. He also loved traveling and never met a stranger. His strong Irish heritage showed in his laughter and the jokes and stories he enjoyed telling. Roger was bigger than life and persevered through the many health challenges that plagued him these past few years.

Roger is survived by his wife and partner through life, Sharon “Lynn” of Viroqua; his four daughters: Robin (Joe) Edmunds of Manhattan, KS, Renita Kay (Craig) Starr of Viroqua, Rochelle Farrell of Kingman, AZ, and Rhonda (Jim) Endicott of Viroqua; seven grandchildren: Rachel (Bryan) McCoy of Kansas City, MO, Jordan (Michael) Chen of Manhattan, KS, Ashley (Nick) Veglahn of Viroqua, Scott (Holly) Starr of Viroqua, Corey (Katie) Starr of Viroqua, Ben (Emily Green) Endicott of Topeka, KS, and Amanda (Brett) Endicott-Naples of Portage, MI; great-grandchildren: Rowan Chen, Landon Chen, Riley Veglahn, Axel Starr, Landen Starr, Blake Starr, as well as a new baby Chen in the fall; his in-laws: Doris Thompson of Viroqua, William (Betty) Crook of Readstown, and Jeannie (Clarence) Callies of Juneau; many nieces and nephews; a special cousin, Rose Westbrook of Firebaugh, CA; and his childhood friend, Tom Bee.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses: Wilma (Gayman) Wanless, Norman (Leola) Farrell, Robert (Marcellee) Farrell, Virginia (Gail) Connelly, Jean (Don) Goplin, and Joan (John) Olson; his parents-in-law, Fred and Edith (Ward) Crook; and several members of the Crook family.

A Celebration of Roger’s Life will be held at a future date, which will be announced. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Preston, MN. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials in Roger’s name may be directed to a charity of choice. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services. Blessed be the memory of Roger Lee Farrell.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at the Soldiers Grove Health Center and St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate care that Roger received while there. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com.