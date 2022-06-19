HOLMEN, Wis. — Roger O. Olsen of Holmen, Wis., died in his childhood home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Roger was a keen outdoorsman, avid naturalist, and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He spent his life in the town that he loved, Holmen, Wis. He loved to tell stories of his upbringing in Holmen and the fun and exploits he shared with his two brothers, Ward and Clark, and his sister, Sandra. He was quick to laugh and share jokes and he could spin an entertaining tale to the delight of his listeners.

After graduating high school, Roger attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for one year before finishing his studies at Western Wisconsin Technical College as a tool and die maker. He married his wife, Audrey, in Chippewa Falls in 1958. They shared 63 years of wedded bliss. Audrey and Roger were inseparable, enjoying travel, working at home and spending time at their vacation home on Lake Sissabagama, where they entertained family and friends. They were active members of Holmen Lutheran Church as well as First Lutheran Church in Stone Lake, Wisconsin.

Roger spent his career at Luxco and Northern Engraving. His aptitude and hard work allowed him to rise through the Luxco ranks where he retired as the manager. He took great pride in his work and enjoyed pointing out parts in automobiles, appliances, and computers that his business made the tooling to produce.

He was a lover of hunting, fishing, and boating. He delighted in teaching and watching his grandchildren learn to shoot, fish, pilot the boat, and waterski; he was dedicated to passing on his love of the outdoors and the conservation of our environment to future generations. He was a master builder and enjoyed woodworking, home renovation, and was always ready and willing to help others with their projects.

He was unerringly kind. He had time for conversation with anyone and everyone he met and left an impression wherever he went. He was fiercely proud of his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey; and his parents, Orville and Sophia. He is survived by his son, Mark Olsen (Joan); and daughter, Andrea Priem; his seven grandchildren: Erik Olsen(Amy), Sophia Bevard (Ryan), Cole Remus (Angela), Caroline Olsen (Karan Bhasin), Anders Olsen (Grace) Wyatt Remus and Jakob Olsen; and his five great-grandchildren: Adilyn, Leif, Johnny, Mabel, and little Roger. He is also survived by his beloved brothers and sister: Ward Olsen (Peg), Clark Olsen (Ann), and Sandra Schumacher.

Service arrangements are pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.