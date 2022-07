HOLMEN - Roger Olsen, age 86, of Holmen, died on June 15, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Holmen Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.