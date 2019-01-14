Roger “Radar” Ewing
LA FARGE/READSTOWN -- Roger “Radar” Ewing, 66, of La Farge, formerly of Readstown passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the Tomah Veteran's Hospital
He was born in Richland Center, Wis., July 5, 1952, to Clyde and Patricia (Crook) Ewing. He met and married Nancy Nelson of Viroqua, June 2, 1986. They later divorced. Out of this union were born two daughters.
He graduated from Kickapoo High School in 1970. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1970 to 1972. He had a passion for cars and motorcycles that continued all of his life. He especially enjoyed classic car restoration. For the past year and a half, he had put up a courageous fight with cancer.
He is survived by one daughter, Patricia (Anthony) Myhre of Westby; one son, Jeremy (Teri) White of Oshkosh, Wis.; three grandchildren, Payton, Mason and Hudson Myhre of Westby; three brothers, Lyle (Sandy) Ewing of Readstown, Kenneth (Kathy) Ewing of Readstown and Robert Ewing of Viroqua; one sister, Donna Whener of Independence, Iowa; a special friend, Gary Castona; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one infant daughter; his parents; one brother, Michael Ewing; and one nephew, Brent Ewing.
A celebration of his life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Viroqua Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall.
The Sime Funeral Home of Readstown is serving the family.