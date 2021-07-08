 Skip to main content
Roger Roland Wakefield

Roger Roland Wakefield

PARK FALLS—Roger Roland Wakefield, 80, of Park Falls, formerly of La Crosse, Creso, IA, and Rochester, MN, died on Friday July 2, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children: Timothy (Lorelie), Kristopher (Shannon), and Kimberly (David) Gaston; (10) grandchildren; his brother, Gary (Dawn) and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice and sister-in-law, Carol Klingle.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

A full obituary can be found at www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com

