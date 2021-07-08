PARK FALLS—Roger Roland Wakefield, 80, of Park Falls, formerly of La Crosse, Creso, IA, and Rochester, MN, died on Friday July 2, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children: Timothy (Lorelie), Kristopher (Shannon), and Kimberly (David) Gaston; (10) grandchildren; his brother, Gary (Dawn) and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice and sister-in-law, Carol Klingle.