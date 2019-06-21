CASHTON — Roger Vaughn Skrede, 59, of Cashton died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 28, 1960, to Vaughn and Muriel (Chaney) Skrede in Viroqua. Roger graduated from Cashton High School in 1978, followed by an associate’s degree from WWTC. For years, Roger worked in agricultural sales. He enjoyed farming, having a great time with his friends, his Packers, and his beloved dog, Trygve. He also loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and will forever be remembered as “Skrede” to those that knew him.
Roger is survived by his mother, Muriel Skrede, of Westby; sisters, Shirley Servais of Bangor, Barb Simonson of Cashton, Ella (Harland) Hoeft of Cashton; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, along with many good friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Vaughn Skrede; grandparents; sisters, Charlene Colby and Sharon Christopherson; brothers-in-law, Ronald Simonson and Leo Servais; infant niece, Eileen Christopherson; and nephew, Daniel Simonson.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.