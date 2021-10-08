Roger W. Burmeister, 93, of La Crosse, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Gundersen Health System. He was born May 9, 1928 to Arthur and Olga (Nelson) Burmeister. He married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Burgdorf, on June 17, 1950 in Winona, MN, and they were married for 53 years. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2003.

Roger worked his entire career for JCPenney, over 41 years. He started working in Winona and later was transferred to La Crosse in the downtown store. He also helped to open the JCPenney Valley View Mall store and retired as Merchandise Manager. In Roger’s younger years he liked fishing and hunting. Later in life, he enjoyed playing golf and bowling. He also took tremendous pride in tending to his beautiful rose and vegetable gardens.

Roger will be lovingly remembered and missed by his family. He is survived by his son Steven (Georgia) Burmeister, daughter Lynne (David) Griesel, and son-in-law Jon (Beth) Krzykowski; grandchildren: Chris (Val) Burmeister, Tessa and Leah Griesel, and Joanie (Chris) Kiel; great-grandchildren: Nolan and Lucas Burmeister, and Kendall Kiel.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Karen Krzykowski, and two brothers: Arthur and Glen Burmeister.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston Street, La Crosse. Pastor Mark Bartusch will officiate and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Masks are required for all attending. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with services.

