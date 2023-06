Rojean Ellen “RJ” (Gillett) Alvarez, age 58, loving wife, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Tuesday morning, May 16, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will honor RJ from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on June 10, 2023, at Esofea/Renta Memorial Park Park Road, Esfea, WI 54667, off of Hwy 56. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.