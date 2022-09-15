 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roland F. “Rollie" Washburn

LA CROSSE — Roland F. “Rollie” Washburn, age 88, of La Crosse passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, WI 54601. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Roland’s full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.

