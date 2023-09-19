Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua with Michelle Engh officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Viroqua Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, September 18, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua, and on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.