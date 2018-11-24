ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla./CHASEBURG — Roland “Rol” Reschke, 75, of Zephyrhills and formerly of Chaseburg, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2018, while he was with his wife and friends, enjoying his evening playing cards and visiting. He was born July 27, 1943, in La Crosse to Donald and Lauretta (Burkum) Reschke.
After leaving high school he joined the Army and made a career, retiring as a Warrant Officer after 22 years serving his country. After his retirement from the military he continued working for the Civil Services.
Roland is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter, Betty and Bob Mulcahey; stepchildren, John, David and Michelle; six stepgrandchildren, Samantha, Kaela, Mason, Marla and Evelyn; eight brothers; four sisters; cousins and many nephews and nieces. Roland was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Taylor Mulcahey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Chaseburg. Roland will be buried at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.