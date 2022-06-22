SALEM—Roland Trygve “Rollie” Hanson, 76 years old of Salem, WI passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. He was born June 12, 1945 in Vernon County, WI, the son of the late Joslyn and Ona (nee Goplin) Hanson. On June 23, 1973, Rollie married Ellen Olson in Westby, WI. Rollie served his country in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968, which included time in Vietnam. He worked for 32 years at American Brass Company and after his retirement worked part time at St. Benedict’s Abbey. Rollie took particular pride in his yard and landscaping. He was a generous man who was always available to help his neighbors. He also loved spending time boating and fishing on Hooker Lake. Most of all, Rollie loved being with his family, especially his granddaughter, Chloe.