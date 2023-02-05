Visitation at Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Wake Service at 6:45 p.m.. Visitation will also be held at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Trempealeau, Wis., on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Trempealeau.