Romey H. Bendel, 92, of La Crosse and formerly of Chipmunk Coulee passed away peacefully Friday, July 27, 2018, at the Bethany-Riverside Nursing Facility.
Romey was born in rural La Crosse County, July 23, 1926, the son of John and Laura (Schmidt) Bendel. He married Mildred Jones Sept. 27, 1952, in La Crosse and they had two daughters. Mildred preceded him in death in 1996.
Romey served with U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of V.F.W. Post 1530 in La Crosse. He worked several years with Allis Chalmers and then for many years with the City of La Crosse, before retiring.
In his free time, Romey enjoyed feeding birds and was even known as the “bird man” at Bethany-Riverside. He also enjoyed music and polka dancing with the Old Stylers, and most importantly, spending time with family.
He is survived by his daughters, Ellie (Dan) Hundt and Laurie (Todd) Jordan; his grandson, Christopher (Rachel) Hundt; two sisters, Rita (Bill) Cox and Audrey Madis; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, “Little Mary”; and a very special friend, Arlene O’Loughlin. In addition to his wife, Mildred, Romey was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amanda Hundt; and three sisters, Ruth Lenser, Shirley Cox and Jeanette Manske.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at the Faith and Life Center at the Bethany-Riverside Nursing Facility. The Rev. Lisa Shank will officiate. A reception will follow immediately after the service, then burial with military honors, will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the Faith and Life Center.
Romey’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Bethany-Riverside for their wonderful care.