Ronald A. Andrus

TOMAH - Ronald A. Andrus, 82 of Tomah, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Liberty Village, Tomah.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, 12:00 Noon at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sparta. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

