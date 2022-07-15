 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald A. Andrus

TOMAH—Ronald A. Andrus, 82 of Tomah passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Liberty Village, Tomah.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sparta. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

