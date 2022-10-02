Ronald A. "Ron" Greeno

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. James the Less, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse. Father Robert Letona will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with Mass to follow. A private family burial with military honors will take place in French Island Cemetery following mass. A celebration of life will start at 12:30 p.m. at Robins Nest on French Island. Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.