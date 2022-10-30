 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald D. Phillips

LA CROSSE — Ronald D. Phillips, 89, of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Military honors will follow the service outside the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Ron's complete obituary and an online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.

