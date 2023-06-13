Ronald D. Stellar, 73, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Ron was born Sept. 24, 1949, in Arcadia, the son of Adolph and Bernice (Skreipietz) Stellar. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. He worked for Chippewa County, where he was a diesel mechanic.

On July 12, 1969, Ron married Peggy Slaby at St. John’s Catholic Church in Whitehall. He was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, going to the camper and auctions. He would help anybody out by giving his shirt off his back. He knew just about everything and enjoyed coaching his grandchildren in T-ball and softball. Ron owned his own towing business for 17 years.

Ron is survived by his wife, Peggy; one daughter, Lori Stellar of Chippewa Falls; three sisters, Charlotte Bisek and Patricia (Jerry) Knutson both of Independence and Joyce Schneider of Blair; and three grandchildren, Dakotah, Alyssa and Tyes. Ron was preceded in death by one son, Keith Stellar; and his parents.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie. Military rites will be conducted by the Independence American Legion Post #186.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

