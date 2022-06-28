BARRON — Ronald David Hollister, 79, passed away on June 15, 2022, in Barron, Wisconsin.

He was born on Feb. 8, 1943, to David and Emily Hollister.

He loved the outdoors, mowing his lawn and taking care of his house. He was a hard worker and loved to laugh. Some of his favorite moments were visiting with friends at the town recycling center and discovering treasures there.

Ronald was preceded in death by his father, David Hollister; his mother, Emily Marie Peterson; his stepfather, Harvey Hurley Peterson; his sisters Cherylynn Peterson and Judith Ann Hollister; and his brother, Harvey Terrill Peterson.

He is survived by his sister Sandra (Robert) Lorenz; sister-in-law, LuAnne Peterson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He will be missed.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will be at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, Wisconsin.

Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cadott.