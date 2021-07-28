Ronald “Doc” Buros, age 70, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and formerly of Viroqua, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021. Doc was born July 14, 1951, to Robert and Doris (Runice) Buros. He graduated from Viroqua High School with the class of 1969. Following graduation, Doc went into the construction business and eventually began his own custom home building business. He built many new houses and was known for the tremendous amount of pride he took in every project he completed. His trusty dog, Duke, often followed him along on job sites. His love of carpentry led to a passion for real estate development, which led him to move to Florida to continue his love for home building and real estate development. He played softball often and then became an avid golfer later in life. He was a past Viroqua Open Champion and Club Champion, and had three hole-in-ones. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He was a great supporter of his children, attending all of their events and being their biggest fan. He enjoyed traveling with his family every year.