Ronald “Doc” Buros, age 70, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and formerly of Viroqua, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021. Doc was born July 14, 1951, to Robert and Doris (Runice) Buros. He graduated from Viroqua High School with the class of 1969. Following graduation, Doc went into the construction business and eventually began his own custom home building business. He built many new houses and was known for the tremendous amount of pride he took in every project he completed. His trusty dog, Duke, often followed him along on job sites. His love of carpentry led to a passion for real estate development, which led him to move to Florida to continue his love for home building and real estate development. He played softball often and then became an avid golfer later in life. He was a past Viroqua Open Champion and Club Champion, and had three hole-in-ones. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He was a great supporter of his children, attending all of their events and being their biggest fan. He enjoyed traveling with his family every year.
Survivors include his children: Kyle (Erica) Buros of Viroqua and Lindsay (Nicolas) Berger of Viroqua; his grandchildren: Dalton, Mari, Naia and Blake; his siblings: Kay (Bob) Hanson of Lakewood, CO and Gary Buros of Coon Valley; his former wife, Kathy Loefflad of Viroqua; nieces and nephews; numerous relatives and friends.
Doc was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Cheryl “Cubby” Buros.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family appreciated.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service. A Celebration of Doc’s life will follow beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Viroqua Hills Golf Course. Food will be served from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.