HOUSTON—Ronald Dybing , of Houston, died Friday, November 19, 2021, surrounded by his family, at Gunderson Medical Center in La Crosse. Ron was born June 20, 1931, in La Crosse to Gilbert and Addie (Gydal) Dybing. He served in the United States Army, stationed in Alaska. On July 3, 1958, Ron and Cynthia Eide, of Rushford, were married in Canton. Ron drove semi, worked construction. His life’s work was farming in Looney Valley, where neighbors were considered family and looked after each other. Ron also did custom combining and silo filling. Ron was part owner of a small plane and enjoyed flying throughout the area. He and Cynthia traveled often, frequently loading up their three girls and driving to the western states as he connected with former military buddies. He was ready to join any of his daughters on a driving trip at a moment’s notice. He also enjoyed playing euchre. Cynthia died in 2009. He later entered Heritage Court in Houston.