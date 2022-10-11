JIM FALLS — Ronald E. Woodford, 79, passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2022, at home on his farm in Jim Falls surrounded by family after a long goodbye.

Ronnie was born on Jan. 4, 1943, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Earl and Agnes (Anderson) Woodford. He grew up on the family farm in Jim Falls, attended Vance School and graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High in 1961.

Ronnie married his high school sweetheart, Barb Crowley, on Feb. 22, 1964, and together they spent 58 years farming south of Jim Falls on his little piece of paradise, raising three kids, three grandkids and a menagerie of critters, including his dairy and beef cattle, horses and sheep.

After high school, he worked at the Falls Dairy Cheese Plant, retiring after 13 years to live out his farming dream. Ronnie milked cows for 45 years and then “down-sized” to only his beef cattle, horses and crops. His farm became a haven for geese, bird watchers and his grandchildren.

He was an avid hunter, unintentional conservationist, horseman and craftsman, building his current home from logging timber to the beautiful woodwork within. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him for his many stories, cocky grin and twinkle in his eye.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Roger Ewings and Thomas Crowley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barb; two sons: Dan (Diane) Woodford of Jim Falls and Jim (Michele) Woodford of Rhinelander; one daughter, Dawn (Kevin) Parks of Sun Prairie; two brothers: David (Shirley) Woodford and Mark (Debbie) Woodford both of Jim Falls; one sister, Karen Ewings of Jim Falls; three grandchildren: Jacob Parks, Sierra Woodford, and Nick Parks; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The interment will be in Copp Cemetery in Anson at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of St. Joseph’s Hospice for their support and kindness provided, as well as, our special neighbors and angelic family caregivers who kept us going and allowed Dad to go out on his terms.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.