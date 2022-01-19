LA CROSSE—Ronald F. Johnson, 92, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Gundersen Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse.

Burial with Military Honors will be held at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Masks are required for the health and safety of attendees.

For those unable to attend, the service will be Live Streamed and can be accessed through the funeral home website.

