CHIPPEWA FALLS

Ronald G. Bohl, 77, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

On February 3, 1945, Ronald was born to Russel and Mildred (Hansen) Bohl in River Grove, IL. Ron served his country with the U.S. Navy (Sea Bees) until his Honorable Discharge in 1967. Ron enjoyed singing with the Eau Claire Male Chorus for several years. He had a beautiful voice and also played the guitar. Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a member of the Bassmaster Fishing Club for many years. Ron was a talented carpenter and had the brain of an engineer.

Ron is survived by his wife of 38 years, Brenda; daughter, Tina Vick; grandson, Connor Vick; step-brothers, Jim and Jack Galbraith; along with other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly Evenson; and niece Mary Ann Evenson.

The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Bateman Cemetery, Lafayette with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed/recorded and available to view at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituaries/ronald-bohl.

