Ronald G. Thompson

LEWISTON, Minn. — Ronald G. Thompson, age 96, of Lewiston, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Stewartville Care Center in Stewartville, Minn.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston. Burial with military honors will be in Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery at Norton.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.

