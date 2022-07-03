LEWISTON, Minn. — Ronald G. Thompson, age 96, of Lewiston, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Stewartville Care Center in Stewartville, Minn.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston. Burial with military honors will be in Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery at Norton.