LA CRESCENT—Ronald H. Kindt, 88, of La Crescent, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Springbrook Village in La Crescent.

A memorial gathering will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Noon on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 South Oak Street, La Crescent.

A Prayer Services will be held at 12:00 PM Noon. A private family burial will take place at a later date in Prince of Peace Lutheran Cemetery, La Crescent.

For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.