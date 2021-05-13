ONALASKA—Ronald J. “Ron” Smethurst, 67, of Onalaska, passed away from FTD/ALS on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in his home. Ron was born on August 11, 1953 in Prairie du Chein, WI to Gaylord and Carolyn (DesRocher) Smethurst. Ron attended schools in Lynxville and Seneca and then attended WWTC in La Crosse where he received a degree in HVAC. Ron worked as a lab technician at Trane Company from 1975-2013. He enjoyed his work and all the friends he made there.

Ron was an outdoorsman. He grew up along the river and enjoyed hunting and fishing and in his early years duck hunting. He was a member of the Falling Rock Walleye Club and helped his parents run the Falling Rock Bar and Trailer Park. He really enjoyed “deer camp” every fall with his brothers, son, and nephews at the cabin “down home”. He loved riding four wheelers and motorcycles with his family and friends. Later in life he returned to fishing. He loved the time he spent on Lake Onalaska and the Mississippi and Black Rivers. He fished almost daily when he retired and caught, cleaned and cooked many fish for his family and friends. Ron was a “fix it” guy. He knew how to fix anything that needed repair, especially cars, cycles, lawn mowers, snowblowers and motors in addition to anything that broke inside or outside the house. He was always busy tinkering with something in the garage. Ron enjoyed camping with his family and took many fun family vacations over the years. One of his favorite places to camp was Gooseberry Falls on the Minnesota North Shore.