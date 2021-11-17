 Skip to main content
Ronald J. "Ron" Weise

LA CROSSE—Ronald J. “Ron” Weise, 83 of La Crosse, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Tomah VA Rehab Center.

Ron is survived by his wife, Toni and four children: Regina, Jody, Todd, and Ronda.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston Street, La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.

For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

