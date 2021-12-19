LA CROSSE — Ronald Jay Rosson, 82, of La Crosse passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, at Gunderson Medical Center surrounded by family.

Ron was born in La Crosse to Raymond and Anastacia (Roth) Rosson. He married Emma (Pendleton) Rosson in January of 1958.

Ron worked his whole life in La Crosse and his favorite job was driving a school bus for the La Crosse School District. Ron drove a handicap bus and loved helping the children. He also volunteered for the La Crosse Festivals on the parade committee for the Oktoberfest parades. Ron could always be found with his bullhorn thanking everyone who attended the parades.

Among his many passions, Ron loved to hunt deer with his family. You could also find him caring for and playing with his dog "Buddy." For many years Ron coached various softball teams around the La Crosse area, affectionately earning him the nickname "Rathole."

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Emma; a sister, Roxanne "Rosson" Mickow of Zumbro Falls, MN; a brother, Robert Rosson of Erie, CO; five children: Edward (Lori) Rosson of Onalaska, WI, Sandra (Rosson) Dolan of Milton, FL, Richard Rosson of La Crosse, WI, Phillip Rosson of La Crosse, WI, Albert (Tina) Rosson of Sparta, WI; grandchildren: Ronald, Tamara, Cindy, Cecelia, Shawnacy, Molly, Crystal, Andrew, Samantha, Amber, Courtney, Grant and Ashley; and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Gundersen Health System for their care.