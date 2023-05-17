Ronald John Haas, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Avow Hospice House in Naples, Florida, on April 11, 2023.

Born Aug. 8, 1940 to the late John and Gertrude (Stoll) Haas, Ron was a 1958 graduate of Regis Catholic High School, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. After high school, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he launched a lifelong career as a teacher and school administrator. Mr. Haas earned his Bachelor of Science in mathematics in 1966 and his master’s in teaching in 1967. He earned an educational specialist degree from Eastern Michigan University (1973) and ultimately his Doctor of Education in curriculum from Wayne State University (1978). Ron married Cynthia (Clement) Haas, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, on Aug. 14, 1966, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, She survives. In 1997, Dr. Haas retired from public education and began a 26-year retirement. He spent winters in Naples, Florida, and summers in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, playing golf all year long.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, John H. (Kelly) Haas of St. Clair Shores, Michigan; daughters: Kristina (Brady) Smekens of Warren, Indiana, and Laura (Lee Trollope) Comilla of Libertyville, Illinois; six grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; a sister, Sherry (Chuck) Holman, of Tucson, Arizona; one nephew and two nieces.

A funeral mass will be held at noon May 23 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, with visitation the hour before. A light lunch will be provided for family and friends at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery in Brackett, Wisconsin, where he will join five generations of the Haas family.

Preferred memorials are to Avow Hospice of Naples (avowcares.org) or Chippewa Valley Educational Foundation (chippewavalleyschools.org).

