ONALASKA — Ronald Kenneth Espe, 85, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Home in La Crosse.
He was born in La Crosse to Torger and Doris (Lambert) Espe Aug. 23, 1932. Ronald graduated from Onalaska High School in 1950, having played on the first Onalaska football team (scoring their first touchdown) and going to the state basketball tournament in 1950.
While attending the University of Wisconsin for engineering, he was joined in marriage to Betty Lokken Dec. 19, 1953. After graduation in 1954, Ronald was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant, later promoted to first lieutenant. Following his military service, Ron and family moved to Minneapolis, joining Minnegasco, rising to head of engineering. In 1973, he became the VP of engineering at Pennsylvania Gas and Water in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. In 1978, he was hired as the VP of operations at Dayton Power & Light in Dayton, Ohio. In 1983, he was hired as the VP of operations at the Iowa/Illinois Gas and Electric Company in Bettendorf, Iowa. Finally, in 1986, he joined the Wisconsin Natural Gas Company in Kenosha, Wis., retiring in 1994 as president and CEO.
Ron served on the city council in Crystal, Minn., as a Boy Scout leader, on several church councils, the Onalaska library commission, and on the Onalaska police auxiliary. When free time was found, Ron could be found enjoying a round of golf. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage, his Minnesota Vikings and was a 32nd degree Mason.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Susan (Ron) Hampel of Madison, Wis.; sons, Dave (Laurie) Espe of Eden Prairie, Minn., Steve (Karen) Espe of Columbus, Ohio, Scott (Chrissy) Espe of Johnstown, Pa., Rick Espe (Paula Bell) of Columbus; granddaughters, Lauren (Kevin) Moennich, Julia Espe, Katie Espe, Kristen (Adam) Black and Aimee Espe; grandsons, Luke Espe, Stan Espe, Alex Espe, Erik Espe and Michael Espe; sister-in-law, Carol (Jack) Horner of Holmen; and nieces, (“the good Horner girls”) Kim (Bill) Braunger, Patti (Gregg) Reick and Beth (Shaun) Gibbs. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; and his daughter-in-law, Morgen Espe.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska, with Pastor Jason Stanton officiating. Visitation will take place before hand from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will follow at Onalaska Cemetery, with military honors provided in combination by the American legion post 336 of Onalaska and the U.S. Air Force.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of donor’s choosing. The Dickinson funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.