Ronald Martin Hess

Ronald Martin died peacefully on February 14, 2021 at age 83. Loving husband of Mary Rose Hess (nee Tumianiec). Father of Patti (Kevin) Rauchholz, the late Jeanine (Michael) Shumaker, and Nancy (Matt) McCoy. Grandfather of Ian Sprague, Connor (Bet) Sprague, Paige Sprague, Nathan Shumaker, Tyler Shumaker, Lianna Shumaker, Max (Katie) McCoy, Olivia (Devonn) Peters, Sam McCoy, and great-grandchild Noel McCoy. Brother of Lois Hess (Jean Mollendorf) and Beverly (Pat) Watson. Brother-in-law of Gerri Hess and Sandy Hess and Frank Tumianiec. Further survived by additional family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Martin and Irene Hess; siblings: Mary Ann (George) Rogers, Lucille (Herb) Schmidt, Paul (Dorothy) Hess, Daniel Hess, and Terry Hess.