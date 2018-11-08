CALEDONIA, Minn. — Ronald G Myhre, 84, of Caledonia passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Ecumen Centennial House in Apple Valley, Minn.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Wilmington Lutheran Church, rural Caledonia. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia Chapel, Caledonia. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday, at the church. A full obituary to follow. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.