Ronald Myhre

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Ronald G. Myhre, 84, of Caledonia passed away, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Ecumen Centennial House in Apple Valley, Minn.
Ronnie was born to Styrk and Amanda (Lybeck) Myhre, Nov. 27, 1933, in Wilmington Township, Caledonia. He graduated from Caledonia High School.
On Aug. 18, 1956, Ronnie married Dorene Stoskopf in Preston, Minn.; together they lived and farmed for over 60 years, adjacent to the farm in which he grew up.
Ronnie loved God, his family, farming, polka dancing and a good laugh. He dedicated his lifetime to farming that included dairy, hogs, beef and crops. He lived a life rich with tradition serving God and working the land. Ronnie lived with a generous heart, a big grin, a twinkle in his blue eyes and had an incredible work ethic; serving as a role model for all.
Survivors include his two children, Randy (Debra) Myhre of Apple Valley and Sharon (Dan) Loomis of Colgate, Wis.; one daughter-in-law, Jean (Mike) Meiners of Caledonia; grandchildren, Ashley (Nick) Farley, Mitchell Myhre, Abby Myhre, Erica (Nathan) Rask, Erin Meiners, and Misty Loomis; great-grandchildren, Maddison Rosol, Jaxon and Jace Farley, and Gibson and Brynn Rask; siblings, Sidney (Marion) Myhre, Robert (Harriet) Myhre and Dean (Connie) Myhre, all of Caledonia; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Dorene; his parents; a son, in infancy, and a son, Eric Myhre; and sisters, Eunice Gondrezick Ackermann and Florence Harris.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Wilmington Lutheran Church, rural, Caledonia. The Rev. Steven E. Meyer and the Rev. Neil Solomonson will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia Chapel, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Gundersen Health System for the lifetime of care they provided to Ronnie. A special thanks to his Parkinson’s team and his primary physician, Dr. Kyla Lee. In addition, thank you to the Spring Grove Assisted Living facility, the Ecumen Centennial House and the Ecumen Hospice team for their care and support for Ronnie over the past 18 months.