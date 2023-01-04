Ronald O. Helstad, 91, of La Crescent, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Ron had worked for over 50 years as a C.P.A. for Engelson and Associates in La Crosse for over 50 years. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 6, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services. Burial with military honors will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church or an organization of choice.