LA FARGE—Ronald P. Kading, age 52, of rural La Farge, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born on February 18, 1970. Ron was welcomed into the family of Wayne and Colene Wirts at the age of 18. He graduated from Viroqua High School at the age of 21. He worked at VARC for over 30 years and made many friends over the years. Ron loved watching movies, the Packers, and looking at pictures. He enjoyed family gatherings, the 4th of July, Wild West Days, the Vernon County Fair, and the Viola Horse and Colt Show.

Ron had an amazing memory of past events and could tell you every detail, sometimes down to what people were wearing. He recently competed in the State Special Olympics Bowling competition and proudly won 4th place in his division.

Ron will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his foster family, Cathy Wirts, Loreta Wirts, Joseph (Ardene) Wirts, Carrie Marron, Angela (Jeremy) Grefe, and Mark Wirts; Grandma Florence Wilkison; and other relatives and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his foster mother and father, G. Wayne and Colene Wirts and his foster sister, Ginger Jacobs.

A visitation was held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Burial will be held at a later date at the Salem Ridge Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.