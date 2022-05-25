EAU CLAIRE — Ronald P. Mayer, (aka “The Candy Man”), 87, of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Aggie’s Country Living in Eagleton, Wisconsin.

He was born on July 11, 1934, to Raymond and Magdalen (Walter) Mayer at home in Tilden, Wisconsin. He married Marie Jorgenson on Sept. 26, 1953, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church. He was a lifelong member of the Parish and was also a member of The Knights of Columbus. Together they raised eight children.

He worked at Eau Claire Equipment and Valley Builders as a welder, and later at the Uniroyal Tire Company — first building tires, and then in maintenance, from 1969 to 1992, until the plant closed and then he retired.

He was also in the National Guard from December 1952 to December 1958 as a military cook and stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas, and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

After retirement he couldn’t sit still, so he became a “handy man” doing odd jobs for family and neighbors. Ronald had a “sweet tooth.” He loved chocolate. He would occasionally take candy to the children at St. James School to share. He would drop off the candy, with permission, hence “Candy Man.” He enjoyed fishing with his children and deer hunting with his sons and brother. He was known for his garden, always raising more than enough to share with family and neighbors, especially rhubarb, tomatoes and watermelon.

Ron is survived by his children: Jean (Jay) Nispel, Nancy (Ron) Reidel, Rhonda (John) Jackson, Joyce (John) Reidinger, Peter (Sharon) Mayer, Paul (Lori) Mayer; son-in-law, Gene Livingston; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; brother, James (Mary Lou) Mayer; three sisters: Lorraine Schuebel, Bernadine (Benedict) Grill, and Anita Boos; and numerous nieces; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie; daughter, Mary Livingston; and son, Michael; brothers: Gerald, Robert, and Donnie; sister, Virginia Marek; brothers-in-law: Richard Marek, James Schuebel, Robert Johnson, and Hans Jorgereson; sisters-in-law: Evelyn, Jane, and Donna Mayer, Ruth Ackerlund, and Betty Jean Jorgenson.

Thank you to the staff at Aggie’s Country Living, Sheena and staff, Mayo Hospice, nurse Cheryl and volunteer Martha. Your kindness shown to our father was greatly appreciated.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services are assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with Ronald’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.