Ronald Patrick Clarkin passed away peacefully on March 21, 2023. A public visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home (575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, Minn.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Helena Church (3204 East 43rd St., Minneapolis, Minn.) at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023. A visitation will begin an hour prior.