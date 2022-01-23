CHASEBURG — Ronald R. Phillips, 74, of Chaseburg died Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at his home. He was born to Russell and Lois (Dalsasso) Phillips on September 10, 1947. He graduated from DeSoto High School. Ron worked at the Garment Company in La Crosse for many years. Ron loved building and racing cars, pulling and restoring tractors and going to farm and toy auctions. He enjoyed hunting and made several hunting trips out west. He also enjoyed his daily lunches at Tippy Toe in Chaseburg and visiting with friends there and at his shop. He was a member of the Chaseburg Rod and Gun Club.

He is survived by his brother-in law, Roger Hanson of La Crosse; sister-in law, Kathy Phillips of Brownsville, MN; niece, Connie (Scott) Hurd of Tomah; nephews: Russell (Tere) Hanson of Mesa, AZ, and Matthew (Kristin) Phillips of Brownsville, MN; two great-nieces: Katlyn (Estevan) Martinez and Payton Phillips; three great-nephews: Benjamin (Heather Moore) Hurd, Steven (Andrea) Hanson, and Christopher (Cadie) Hanson, and five great-great-nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents; sister Judy Hanson and brothers: David and Kenneth.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Chaseburg Village Hall with lunch being served. Private burial will be in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Genoa. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfunerallhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Chaseburg Soleburner.