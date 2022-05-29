LA CROSSE — Ronald R. Rogers was born on January 23, 1937, the son of Gerald R. (Barney) and Dorothy C. (Shaffer) Rogers. Following the divorce of their parents, Ron and his sisters lived with their maternal grandparents, Annetta and Frank Shaffer. Prior to his senior year in high school, Ron moved to live with his paternal grandparents, Verda and Owen Rogers. On June 1, 1962, he married Virginia Jenkins, the wonderful woman who would love, support, and sacrifice for him for 60 years of marriage. He passed away at his home in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on May 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. In accordance with his wishes, his body has been donated to The University of Iowa Anatomy Department.

Ron graduated from Iowa City High School in 1955 and started working in the laboratory of Dr. Samuel Fomon in the Pediatric Department of the University of Iowa. He enrolled at Iowa in 1956 and while at the University was student manager of the Basketball team under coaches “Bucky” O’Conner and Sharm Scheuerman. Ron graduated from Iowa in 1961 with a degree in Physical Education. He taught in Berkeley, Mo., and in the Iowa City Schools. He was the athletic trainer for City High while on the staff and volunteered for many years after leaving the public schools until a full-time trainer was hired. In 1965 Ron returned to work in Dr. Fomon’s Pediatric Nutrition Division and retired in 1999 as a Senior Research Assistant. During that time, he was involved with the day-to-day activities of the Nutrition Division laboratory as well as assisting and instructing graduate students and fellows in techniques used for measuring childhood growth and nutritional status. He worked closely with many different physicians and researchers from Iowa as well as other parts of the U.S. and foreign countries. He taught anthropometric techniques to hundreds of physicians, nurses, and nutritionists attending the Intensive Course in Pediatric Nutrition. He was coauthor of many papers and was cited in several books.

Throughout this time, Ron was also a career Reservist. In February 1956, he enlisted in the 109th Medical Battalion of the Iowa National Guard in Iowa City. He transferred to the Army Reserve in 1970. He was promoted to Sergeant Major in June of 1980 and selected for Command Sergeant Major in November 1980. He served as Command Sergeant Major in the following Commands: 830th Station Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa; 1st Battalion 410th Infantry, Iowa City, Iowa; 205th Infantry Brigade (Sep Lt), Fort Snelling, Minn.; 6th Infantry Division (LT RO), Fort Snelling, Minn.; and U.S. Army Japan, Camp Zama, Japan. He had a mandatory retirement at age 60 in 1997 with 41 years of service. His awards included the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medals, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medals, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medals, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service ribbon, and the Expert field Medical Badge.

Virginia retired from the University of Iowa Hospitals in 1997 and Ron followed in 1999. In June of 1999 Ron, Virginia and son Robert retired to Tucson, Ariz., where Ron pursued his love of the desert by becoming a desert guide and Jeep Tour driver. In 2016 Virginia, Rob, and Ron moved to La Crosse, Wis., to be closer to their daughters and son-in-law and to spend more time with their granddaughter, Amanda.

Ron was a longtime I-Club member and an avid wrestling fan, supporting the Iowa wrestling program for many years. He enjoyed his contact with coaches and athletes and working and attending tournaments.

He is survived by Virginia; his daughter, Michelle Tyvoll (Rob) of West Salem, Wis.; his daughter, Toni Rogers of North Liberty, Iowa; his son, Robert Rogers of La Crosse, Wis.; his granddaughter, Amanda Tyvoll; and two sisters: Patrecia Prymek (Ron) of Des Moines, Iowa, Candace Daniels (David) of North Liberty, Iowa; and many cousins; nephews; and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; his sister, Geraldine Grace Allen and brother Harry Lee Rogers.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Wis. A 10:00 a.m. visitation will precede the service. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ron’s name to English Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Wis., The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, or The AER (Army Emergency Relief) Organization in Arlington, Va.

An additional celebration of life will be held later in Iowa City.