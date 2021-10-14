Ronald R. Tischer

Ronald R. Tischer, 71, of the Town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls, died at home on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, October 18 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with Pastor Aaron Sturgis officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

There will also be a Celebration of Life held in La Crosse next year.

