Ronald R. Tischer

Ronald R. Tischer, 71, of the Town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls, died at home on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, October 18 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with Pastor Aaron Sturgis officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

There will also be a Celebration of Life held in La Crosse next year.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.

