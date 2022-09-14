Ronald “Ron” Curtis, age 91, of Richland Center and formerly of Viola and Viroqua, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born March 1, 1931, to the late John and Edna (Noggle) Curtis in Viroqua. Ron graduated from Viroqua High School and afterwards went into the service to serve in the United States Army.

After coming home from the service, Ron married Erma Wolfe on December 28, 1954, and together they had four daughters: Renee, Paula, Pamela, and Lori. While they lived in Viola, Ron had many jobs and hobbies, coached the little league teams, he worked for Nuzums, was the Postmaster in Viola, and finally worked for Kraemer’s until his retirement. After Erma’s passing in 1991, Ron met and married Marlene (Long) Storer on July 7, 1995. They continued to live in Viola until moving to Richland Center in 2021.

In Ron’s younger years, Erma and he would do puzzles every winter and in the spring, they would go mushroom hunting. Ron like his sport teams, Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badger Football, and Milwaukee Brewers; going to many games over the years. He really enjoyed spending time with family and friends, always liking when visitors would stop over or especially when his grandchildren would come over. Every year for the Viola Horse and Colt Show, Ron would enjoy sitting on his porch and visiting with everyone who would walk by, always getting to chat with someone new. In his spare time, he would always volunteer to take people who needed rides to doctor appointments or even just to get fresh air. Ron loved walking, everyday walking about three miles just to be outside, but he also enjoyed stopping to talk to everyone he saw.

Ron is survived by his wife of 28 years, Marlene; his daughters: Renee (Harold) Kaiser, Paula (Kelly) Zube, Pamela Rynes, and Lori (Danny) Fry; step-children, Joyce (Mike) Stambaugh and John (Chris) Storer; his sister, Sharon Helgeson (Bill Hielke); 10 grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren plus two on the way; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Erma; granddaughter, Heather Joy Fry; stepdaughter, Ellen Gridley; two brothers; two sisters; and several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriner’s Hospital in Ron’s memory.

A Funeral Service was held Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Viola United Methodist Church. A visitation was held on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Vosseteig Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. An additional visitation was held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Ron will be laid to rest at the Viola Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.