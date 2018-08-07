LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Ronald “Ron” L. Ewing, 75, of La Crescent passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Ron was born in Viroqua, Feb. 27, 1943, to Merlin and Vivian (Merchant) Ewing. He graduated from La Farge High School in 1961. Ron was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1964 and was stationed in Vietnam for nine months.
Ron is survived by his life partner, Kathy Michelsen; a son, Michael (Carrie) Ewing; three daughters, Christine (Donny) Strait, LeeAnne Ewing (special friend, Mike Jeffers) and Tracey (Wayne) Haugrud; two sisters, Marcia (Dick) Nissalke and Susan (Bill) Nissalke; a brother, Doug (Doris) Ewing; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; along with special nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Ron was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan and he loved the game of golf. Some of Ron’s favorite moments were spent with his son, Michael, whether it be a game of golf, watching Packer games, or just hanging out.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 South Oak St., La Crescent. Military honors by American Legion Post 595, will be held at at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a private family burial at a later date in La Farge.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.