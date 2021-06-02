 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald "Ron" L. Hammond

Ronald "Ron" L. Hammond

{{featured_button_text}}

LA CROSSE—Ronald “Ron” L. Hammond, 81, of La Crosse passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 21 N. Hill St., La Crescent, MN. Pastor Mike Woods will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse (4239 Mormon Coulee Rd.) and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Military honors will be rendered following the service at the church by the Glittens-Leidel American Legion Post 595 of La Crescent and the United States Army Funeral Honor Guard. Burial will be held at a later date. To view the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home’s website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News